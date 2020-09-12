Also available on the nbc app

How would *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys match up in a Verzuz battle? Joey Fatone weighs in on the possibility with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and explains what he thinks the pros and cons would be. The singer also reflects on his daughter starting her sophomore year of college and the emotional reaction he had when dropping her off for the first time. And, do he and his *NSYNC bandmates keep in touch? Catch Joey hosting "Common Knowledge" weeknights on the Game Show Network.

