Joey Fatone Almost Wasn't In NSYNC Because Of 'Horrible Demo Tape'

Joey Fatone stopped by Access Daily in Orlando to talk about his hosting gig on "Common Knowledge," which airs on the Game Show Network. "It's a fun show. It's not like trying to break the bank, people can win $10,000," he told Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. Joey also looked back at how he got his start at Universal Orlando Resort back in the day. Plus, the star revealed the one reason why he thinks he almost wasn't a member of the beloved boy band NSYNC.

