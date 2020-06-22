Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood is mourning one of its most prolific directors. Joel Schumacher died on June 22 at age 80 following a year-long battle with cancer, Access Hollywood confirms. Schumacher's rep said in a statement that the late filmmaker passed away "quietly" and will be "fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators." He's best known for helming '80s classics like "St. Elmo's Fire" and "The Lost Boys" and he went on to direct "Flatliners," "Batman Forever," "A Time to Kill" and more. Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the movie icon and his memory, including Emmy Rossum, who starred opposite Gerard Butler in Schumacher's 2004 "Phantom of the Opera" remake.

Appearing: