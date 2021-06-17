Also available on the nbc app

If you didn’t watch AC crack jokes already, make sure to watch it Slater. Tahir Moore and Patrick Cloud, hosts of the new comedy series “All Def Dad Jokes,” joined Access Daily host Mario Lopez and guest Joel McHale for the ultimate dad jokes showdown. The popular YouTube series has featured big stars such as John Cena, Will Ferrell, and Mark Wahlberg just to name a few. Catch Tahir and Patrick in “All Def Dad Jokes” on YouTube now!

Appearing: