Joel Kinnaman And Shantel VanSanten Hint At The 'Nightmare' Their Characters Face In 'For All Mankind'

Joel Kinnaman and Shantel VanSanten sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss "For All Mankind," their new Apple TV+ drama that explores a world where the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon landing. Joel (who plays astronaut Edward Baldwin) reveals what drew him to the "very original" show, which he says is more than its "Mad Men and NASA" premise. Plus, Shantel (who plays Edward's wife Karen) reveals how their old-school costumes broke the ice on their first day on set and hints at a "nightmare" their characters face in the back half of Season 1. "For All Mankind" debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

