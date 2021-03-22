Also available on the nbc app

Joe Manganiello joined Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall to chat about his new film “Shoplifters of the World,” his role as the villain Deathstroke in "Zack Snyder’s Justice League," and celebrating five years of marriage with wife Sofia Vergara. In a sweet moment, Joe shared his romantic proposal story, telling Access Hollywood, “I rented a beautiful hotel room overlooking the bay and I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish, I had a monologue in Spanish and she was totally surprised and had no idea that it was coming, so she made me repeat the speech in Spanish,” he said. Joe also shared that it was love at first sight for the couple, “Right out of the gate, this is gonna work. I think we both knew that, we were having fun.”

