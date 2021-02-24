Also available on the nbc app

Another Duggar baby has arrived! On Feb. 23, Joe and Kendra Duggar broke the news that they recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Brooklyn Praise Duggar. They shared sweet Instagram photos with their bundle of joy and shared in part in a statement, “It seems the entire family is already in love with Brooklyn Praise. Children really are an inheritance from the Lord and we are so honored to be her parents! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

