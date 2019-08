Also available on the NBC app

These 'Stranger Things' fans just got a surprise of a lifetime! A group of tourists thought they signed up for a sightseeing tour of Hollywood, but they were shocked to find out the bus made the wrong turn and ended up in Hawkins, IN. The show's most beloved actors, including Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, surprised the group and served them ice cream from 'Scoops Ahoy.'

