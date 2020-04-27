Also available on the NBC app

Joe Jonas has caught the travel bug! The 30-year-old singer is gaining a fresh perspective on his favorite cities around the world in Quibi's "Cup of Joe." The trailer teases the musician's global adventures with famous tour guides, including Matthew McConaughey, Tina Fey, Lewis Capaldi and even wife Sophie Turner! "Cup of Joe" was inspired by the star's eponymous Instagram account, where he shares his love for photography and travel. The eight-part docuseries was filmed last year during the Jonas Brothers' worldwide "Happiness Begins" tour.

