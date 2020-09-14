Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are making the most of new parenthood! The happy couple gave fans a glimpse into mom and dad life with a cute TikTok video over the weekend, proving they still know how to kick back and have fun – even in the midst of sleep deprivation. Joe and Sophie are seen taking a well-deserved break on the couch, bopping their heads along to Omega's "Pegao" while exchanging loving glances and smiles. The pair looks happy but perhaps a little tired; totally understandable, given the recent addition to their family!

Appearing: