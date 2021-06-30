Main Content

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share Never-Before-Seen Pics To Celebrate 2 Year Wedding Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and they are blessing the world with never-before-seen pics of their wedding to celebrate. The pair each shared two Instagram posts on Tuesday, possibly representing the number of years they’ve been wed. Sophie’s first post was a snap of her and Joe walking down the aisle following their lavish French wedding ceremony. Joe posted a precious shot of him dipping his new bride on the dance floor in one of his posts. Since Sophie and Joe tied the knot on June 29, 2019, the pair welcomed their first child together, Willa, last July.

