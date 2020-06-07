Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the latest stars to get out and protest as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Jonas Brothers singer and the "Survive" star joined in a mass demonstration against racial injustice on June 6. Sophie held up a protest sign that read "White Silence Is Violence," and Joe filmed a video as they and hundreds of others took a knee and chanted, "no justice, no peace."

