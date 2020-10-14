Also available on the nbc app

Only Sophie Turner has the key to Joe Jonas' heart – and he just found another way to prove it! The pop superstar showed off a permanent tribute to his wife of one year, getting what looks pretty unmistakably like Sophie's face inside a keyhole tattooed on the back of his neck. Los Angeles-based artist Noah Lee showed off the fresh ink on Instagram and Joe reposted the snap on his own story. Though neither of them provided further details on the design or tattoo process, fans immediately recognized Sophie's features and applauded Joe for such a romantic gesture.

