Joe Jonas Shocks Riders When He Crashes A Jonas Brothers Vs. One Direction SoulCycle Class

CLIP06/14/21
Joe Jonas loves to surprise his fans! The pop star decided to crash a Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction themed spin class and documented the whole saga on his Instagram, sharing a video where he showed up to the class and the riders looked super shocked to see him. “When you've got an off day in Atlanta... why wouldn't you drop-in for a @JonasBrothers vs. @OneDirection class at @soulcycle?? Let's get it! #notanad #justlovesurprises,” the caption reads.

