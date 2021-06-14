Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas loves to surprise his fans! The pop star decided to crash a Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction themed spin class and documented the whole saga on his Instagram, sharing a video where he showed up to the class and the riders looked super shocked to see him. “When you've got an off day in Atlanta... why wouldn't you drop-in for a @JonasBrothers vs. @OneDirection class at @soulcycle?? Let's get it! #notanad #justlovesurprises,” the caption reads.

