Joe Jonas has big plans for his one-year wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner! The Jonas Brothers singer chatted on Monday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" about tying the knot with his wife last year in Las Vegas at a surprise ceremony following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Joe revealed that though the couple are locked down at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he still wants to do something amazing for Sophie… and in this case, what happened in Vegas, won't stay in Vegas!

