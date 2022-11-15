Main Content

Joe Jonas Says Keeping Marriage To Sophie Turner Private Makes Him ‘A Better Person’

Privacy is key for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The pair, who got married in France in 2019, like to keep their romance low key and the Grammy nominee just told Mr. Porter in a new interview, why it is important their love stays out of the public eye. “I want to feel like an open book, but when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself,” he told the magazine.

