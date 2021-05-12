Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to chat about his new partnership with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange and to demonstrate how to make a super tasty Sevilla Orange Blossom Fizz. The Jonas Brothers frontman also teased that he has new music dropping "very, very soon" and opened up about his acting role in the upcoming flick "Devotion." Plus, the "Sucker" singer got candid about reuniting with his mom on Mother's day and looked back at his Las Vegas wedding with wife Sophie Turner.

