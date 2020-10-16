Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas has major love for Sophie Turner! The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to post a sweet message about his wife on the three-year anniversary of when he asked her to marry him. He shared a cute snape where she shows off her engagement ring writing, “Three years ago today @sophiet said yes!” The “Game of Thrones” actress re-posted the image with some heart emojis over it.

Appearing: