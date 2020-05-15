Also available on the NBC app

Quarantine is working out well for the Jonas Brothers! The band chatted with SiriusXM's Morning Mashup about isolating with their respective wives amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all three brothers revealing that it's been nice to enjoy some downtime at home. Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas shared why they're particularly grateful for the chance to reconnect with Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra after wrapping their Happiness Begins tour, considering both couples are relative newlyweds. And, Nick followed up on how Priyanka's piano lessons are going, praising the actress' musical skills and displaying some modesty about his talent as a teacher.

