Joe Jonas got a little pampering from his wife, Sophie Turner! The 31-year-old shared a TikTok video on Sunday with Sophie using a jade facial roller to massage his skin and audio playing about showing young fans about what it means to age gracefully. Fans were quick to comment on Joe’s youthful looks. One fan wrote, “aging like wine.” The sweet couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in May 2021.

