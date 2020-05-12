Also available on the nbc app

Oops! Joe Jonas revealed one of his biggest mistakes to GQ magazine while reminiscing about his impromptu Las Vegas wedding ceremony to Sophie Turner in May 2019. The Jonas Brothers singer gushed over the star-studded guest list that included Khalid, Diplo and Dan + Shay, but confessed that he didn't give a head's up to two of the most important people in his life: his parents! "It blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like, 'Did you just get married?'" Joe recalled. "And I realized I told everybody, but I forgot to tell my parents."

