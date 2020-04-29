Also available on the NBC app

So much goes into making great music! "Songland" producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally joined Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for a virtual listening party to share the stories behind three of their biggest hits. First, the OneRepublic lead singer dished on how the Jonas Brothers landed his song "Sucker" which obviously went on to become an absolute smash. Meanwhile, Shane explained his experience of trying to get Blake Shelton to listen to "Nobody but You" and Ester Dean detailed the process of teaming up with David Guetta to produce "Hey Mama" with Afrojack, Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj!

Appearing: