Joe Jonas is finally opening up about his little girl! The Jonas brother, who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 with his wife, Sophie Turner, says this past year has been a blessing in disguise. The “What A Man Gotta Do” singer told “CBS This Morning” that his daughter is “gorgeous.” Adding, “It's been forced time at home, I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring,’ he said. “And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

