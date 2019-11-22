Also available on the NBC app

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting their own TV shows! The couple has teamed up with mobile streaming platform Quibi to create two new programs. The Jonas Brothers singer will star in the eight-part travel series "Cup of Joe" inspired by his love for adventure and photography. Meanwhile, the "Game of Thrones" alum will follow up her Emmy-nominated performance as Sansa Stark with a starring role in "Survive." The drama is based on the novel by author Richard Abate.

