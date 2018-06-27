Joe Jackson: The Highs & Lows Of His Legacy

Also available on the NBC app

Joe Jackson may have passed away, but his legacy will continue to live on thanks to his influential force on his children's iconic music careers. The Jackson family patriarch was the mastermind behind The Jackson 5 and he later helped guide Michael and Janet Jackson to pop superstardom. But for all of Joe's musical ingenuity, he also had his faults. Watch for more on the highs and lows of his life.

