Joe Giudice isn't panicking over the coronavirus and doesn't think you should, either! The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star gave Instagram followers a peek at his now-deserted neighborhood in Italy amid the Prime Minister's orders for all residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases continue spreading throughout the country. According to the BBC, Italy's death toll from the illness increased by nearly 100 people on Monday alone, with the number of confirmed infections jumping 24 percent since the weekend.

