Also available on the nbc app

Joe and Kendra Duggar have a bun in the oven. The “Counting On” stars announced the happy news on Instagram. “We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way! We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll. Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!” the caption reads.

Appearing: