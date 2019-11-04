Joe Duggar And Kendra Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2!

Also available on the NBC app

And a baby makes four! Joe and Kendra Duggar have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her,” they said in a statement to <a href=”https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/kendra-duggar-gives-birth-to-baby-no-2-with-joe-duggar/”>Us Weekly. </a> “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts.” The couple also shares another child, a son named Garrett. Congrats to the happy family!

