Say hello to Champ and Major Biden! President-Elect Joe Biden is headed to the White House, and his two adorable dogs are coming along for the ride! According to NBC News, Major will make history as the first rescue pup to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Biden family adopted the German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. Meanwhile, big brother Champ, who joined the party on Christmas 2008, lived at the vice-presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory during his owner's two terms with former President Barack Obama.

