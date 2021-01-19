Also available on the nbc app

President-elect Joe Biden wore his emotions on his sleeve during a farewell speech to supporters one day before taking office. The politician spoke to Delawareans at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden, III National Guard/Reserve Center, which was named in honor of his late son, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden thanked the people of his home state for their support through every up and down, tearing up as he said, “I am proud, proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware, and I'm even more proud to be standing here at the Major Beau Biden facility. Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret. [Beau’s] not here. Because we should be introducing him as president.”

