Joe Alwyn Says 'He's Happy' In His Relationship With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is happy being in a relationship with Taylor Swift. The 30-year-old British actor referenced his better half during a recent interview for his new limited series "Conversations with Friends." In the series Joe is in an open relationship. During a press screening of the show on Tuesday he was asked about the thought being in an open relationship. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said in rare comments about the pop singer, according to Deadline.

