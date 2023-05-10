Main Content

Jodie Sweetin Shares Her Take On Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Being Fired From 'Full House'

CLIP05/10/23

Jodie Sweetin joined Mario and Courtney Lopez on "Access Daily" to talk about her new movie "The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost." Jodie also clarified some statements that former "Full House" co-star, John Stamos, made about the Olsen twins being fired from the show. "It sounds really terrible, but it wasn't... Needless to say, the Olsen twins came back and I think they've done okay," Jodie said. "The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost" premieres May 12 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

