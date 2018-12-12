Jodie Sweetin Dishes 'Fuller House' Season 4 Baby Details!

Also available on the NBC app

"Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin chats on Access Live about her new Hallmark Channel movie, "Entertaining Christmas." And, Jodie dishes about Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) being a surrogate and having Stephanie Tanner's baby in the upcoming season of "Fuller House." "Entertaining Christmas" premieres Dec. 15 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. And, Season 4 of "Fuller House" is streaming on Netflix Dec. 15 as well.

