Jodie Sweetin Dishes 'Fuller House' Season 4 Baby Details!

Selena Quintanilla's Murder: Uncovering New Details About Her Life and Tragic Death
CLIP 08/23/19
"Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin chats on Access Live about her new Hallmark Channel movie, "Entertaining Christmas." And, Jodie dishes about Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) being a surrogate and having Stephanie Tanner's baby in the upcoming season of "Fuller House." "Entertaining Christmas" premieres Dec. 15 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. And, Season 4 of "Fuller House" is streaming on Netflix Dec. 15 as well.