Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix took more than just his Best Actor Golden Globe home with him on the Sunday—the actor plans to keep wearing (and re-wearing) his Stella McCartney tux throughout all of awards season. The actor partnered with the environmentally-friendly vegan brand as a way to raise awareness for unnecessary waste in Hollywood. The announcement came after Joaquin simultaneously praised the HFPA for making the Golden Globes meal vegan-friendly for the first time ever, and also called on his fellow actors to do more in protecting the environment.

