Joaquin Phoenix Thanks Mom For Being His 'Greatest Inspiration' In Heartfelt Critics' Choice Speech

Joaquin Phoenix gave a special shoutout in his 2020 Critics Choice Awards speech. The Best Actor winner thanked mom Arlyn Phoenix for being his "greatest inspiration" over the years, noting that she "never gave up" and "always believed" in him – even when he may not have believed in himself. Joaquin also posed with sister Rain on the red carpet, making the Jan. 12 show a heartwarming family outing.

