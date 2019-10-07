Also available on the nbc app

Joaquin Phoenix is a man of the people! The actor showed up to multiple screenings of his hit movie, "Joker" at Alamo Drafthouse over the weekend in Los Angeles, Access Hollywood has learned. While at the screenings the star, donned in a grey hoodie, met with fans, answered questions and even took some time to pose with for photos! There was an especially sweet moment when one fan broke down in tears meeting the celeb.

