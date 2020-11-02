Also available on the nbc app

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara found a powerful way to publicly address new parenthood for the first time. The couple referenced their infant son in a passionate op-ed for People published on Monday in which they reflected on the hundreds of migrant children whose parents remain unlocated, according to multiple reports. Joaquin and Rooney urged readers to keep the crisis in the forefront of open discussion and continue taking action to help the youngsters currently separated from their loved ones. "As new parents, it's unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years," they wrote in part, adding, "As Americans, it's our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located."

