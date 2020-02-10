Joaquin Phoenix Gets Emotional Over Sharing Late Brother River’s Quote During Oscars Speech

Also available on the NBC app

Joaquin Phoenix won at the 2020 Oscars taking home his first Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Joker." The 45-year-old took to the stage and gave a powerful speech. At the end of it, he mentioned his late brother River Phoenix, who tragically passed away in 1997 at the age of 23. His speech also mentioned calling for change regarding conservation and equality. Fans loved it and reacted on social media.

