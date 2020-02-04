Also available on the nbc app

Now this is the friendship we never knew we needed! Joaquin Phoenix proved he knows how to greet the royals when giving Prince William a curtsy during their friendly chat at the 2020 BAFTAs in London. The Oscar nominee had nothing but kind words for William, who returned the favor with a rave review for Joaquin's work in "Joker." The Duke of Cambridge wasn't the only one rubbing elbows with Hollywood's A-list at the prestigious event. Kate Middleton was also spotted talking with "Judy" star Renee Zellweger, who, like Joaquin, took home BAFTA honors for her acclaimed work.

