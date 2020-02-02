Also available on the NBC app

Joaquin Phoenix called out the film industry at the 2020 BAFTAs. The actor took to the stage at the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards in London to accept the prestigious award for Best Actor for his role in "Joker." During his speech, the star noted that while he feels "honored and privileged" to snag the big win, Joaquin admitted that he was also "conflicted." "I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here," he said.

