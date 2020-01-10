Joaquin Phoenix Arrested After D.C. March With Jane Fonda At Climate Change Protest (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Joaquin Phoenix was detained after marching in Jane Fonda's final Fire Drill Fridays climate change protest, according to multiple reports. Police escorted the "Joker" star down the Capitol Hill steps in Washington D.C. on Jan. 10, along with Martin Sheen. The actors joined Jane, Susan Sarandon and many others in the nation's capital, where Joaquin addressed the crowd about how he hopes to scale back his carbon footprint.

Appearing: