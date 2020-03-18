Also available on the NBC app

Joanna and Chip Gaines' 21-month-old son Crew is mastering the ski slopes! The former "Fixer Upper" stars showed off their little tyke on Instagram, having no problem standing on skis as he takes a short downhill run. "This is from last weekend when crew hit the slopes for the first time," Joanna captioned the video. "I can't stop watching this video and I wonder how it's possible that a 1 year old is a better skier than me..."

Appearing: