Joanna Gaines’ youngest son, Crew, is ready for his closeup! The “Fixer Upper” stars 2-year-old son made a surprise visit on the set of her latest cooking video and clearly, he wanted to get his hands a little dirty! In the video posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, Crew grabs a box, lays it on the floor and starts getting up to reach the table. If you look closely, he is also holding a cooking spoon with his hand. Eventually Crew got in on the action. Joanna posted another pic of him standing on his little box, holding some cooking spoons and watching his mom make a dish.

