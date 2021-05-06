Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Gaines is honoring her mom Nan for Mother’s Day by sharing the love story of how her parents met when her dad Jerry was stationed in Seoul, South Korea in 1969. “My mom knew the moment she saw my dad that that’s the guy I’m going to marry. They started dating and my dad ends up leaving my mom was broken hearted. So for the last year they would write each other letters,” Joanna said. “Finally, my dad says, I want to get married, I’m going to send you a plane ticket, if you want to get married, I’ll pick you up in California and sure enough my mom gets on that plane and they got married at the Justice of the Peace.” The “Magnolia Table” star also opened up about the importance of honoring her Korean heritage through food. “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” is streaming now on Discovery+.

Appearing: