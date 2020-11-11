Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Gaines has come a long way! The "Fixer Upper" alum shared a rare photo from her childhood with fans as she reflected on her past insecurities while promoting her new kids' book, "The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be." She wrote, "The older I get, the more I realize how much time I spent believing the lie that who I was wasn't good enough. I find myself fighting to get all of that time back — all of the moments I wasted hiding who I was by trying to be something I wasn't."

Appearing: