Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Gaines knows exactly how she'll honor Chip Gaines when he's gone. According to PEOPLE magazine, the mom of five revealed plans to get a tattoo of her husband's favorite number in the couple's Discovery+ special "Breaking New Ground: Expanding the Silos" — documenting the expansion of their shopping and dining destination in Waco, Texas. She explained, "We decided to name Chip's shop No. 16. It's his favorite number. Anything we get of his now — his undies, his white tee shirts — we put No. 16 in it. It's a thing." She added, pointing at her wrist, "I always say, when he dies, I'll go 'one, six' right there."

Appearing: