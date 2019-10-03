Joanna Gaines And Chip Gaines Opening Hotel: See Inside Their Massive New Project

Also available on the NBC app

Is there anything Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines can't do?! The former "Fixer Upper" stars are adding hotel owners to their already-long list of accomplishments, revealing plans to transform a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Waco, Texas. Joanna and Chip announced the news on their blog, sharing with fans that the 53,000 square-foot property will be ready in 2021 and is just steps away from their Magnolia Market at Silos.

Appearing: