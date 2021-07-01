Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Joanna Gaines And Chip Gaines Address Past Racism And Homophobia Allegations: ‘That’s The Stuff That Keeps Me Up’

CLIP07/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines addressed past allegations of racism and homophobia ahead of their Magnolia Network launch. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality stars got candid about dealing with accusations. “The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up,” Joanna told the magazine. The couple's new streaming service, Discovery+ Magnolia Network, is set to launch in July.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, joanna gaines, chip gaines, entertainment news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.