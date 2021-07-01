Also available on the nbc app

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines addressed past allegations of racism and homophobia ahead of their Magnolia Network launch. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality stars got candid about dealing with accusations. “The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up,” Joanna told the magazine. The couple's new streaming service, Discovery+ Magnolia Network, is set to launch in July.

