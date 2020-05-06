Also available on the nbc app

Joanna and Chip Gaines have a love story for the ages, but it almost didn't get past the first date! In this summer's issue of Magnolia Journal, the "Fixer Upper" alum revealed that she nearly turned down date No. 2 with Chip, wary of his "anything but quiet" personality. "I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy. In my mind, I somewhat instinctively checked his penchant for risk and chatty nature as two reasons we probably wouldn't go on a second date," she wrote, according to People. But, she came to realize that Chip helped her awaken her own dreams: "This near-stranger had drawn out a side of me that I didn't yet know existed. My gut told me there was something there worth waiting for."

