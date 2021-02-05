Also available on the nbc app

Home renovations are not a walk in the park – even for Chip and Joanna Gaines! In a sneak peek at their upcoming episode of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," the home makeover super couple gave fans a glimpse at their time putting an addition on their Texas farmhouse – which was definitely a work in progress! “This has turned into an actual nightmare situation,” Joanna joked as she gave a tour of all the work that was being done with Chip behind the camera.

Appearing: